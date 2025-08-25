Manish Malhotra debuts as producer with 'Gustaakh Ishq', teaser out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : After excelling in the world of fashion, ace designer Manish Malhotra has made yet another big move in the world of cinema, debuting as a producer with 'Gustaakh Ishq.'

The teaser for the film was unveiled on Monday, August 25, giving a glimpse from Manish Malhotra's "daring story of love - ishq."

The teaser hints at a period romance, focusing on the budding love story between the characters of Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also makes an enigmatic appearance, adding more layers to the narrative.

Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab, 'Gustaakh Ishq' promises a love story of passion and unspoken desire, from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing, the makers said, as per the press release.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film has a talented ensemble with music from Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics from Gulzar, sound by Resul Pookutty, and cinematography by Manush Nandan.

Besides Vijay Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles, the film also features actor Sharib Hashmi in a prominent part.

Opening up about his debut as a film producer, Manish Malhotra said "My love for cinema began in childhood. The silver screen was my doorway to the world. Watching colours, clothes, music, and lifestyles unfold in cinema halls shaped my imagination and inspired me to become a designer. Today, stepping into film production feels like my way of giving back to the medium that has given me everything. With Stage5 Production, the journey ahead is about embracing the unexpected; through stories, genres, and films that continue to surprise and inspire."

Produced with his brother Dinesh Malhotra, under his own banner, Stage5 Production, 'Gustaakh Ishq' marks a new chapter for Manish Malhotra, one that looks back at the magic of classic storytelling while stepping into the future of Indian cinema.

The film is set to hit theatres in November 2025.

