Manish Malhotra makes stylish debut at 82nd Golden Globe Awards

Los Angeles [US], January 6 : Celebrated fashion designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra started 2025 on a high note as he graced the red carpet at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Monday.

The globally acclaimed designer made a stylish debut, looking sharp in a custom-designed black tuxedo with a white shawl lapel and abstract detailing.

Malhotra took to his Instagram account to share his excitement as he posted a series of pictures from the event. "My first-time @goldenglobes and what an incredible evening," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

On the work front, Malhotra recently stepped into film production with 'Saali Mohabbat', the directorial debut of Tisca Chopra. The film features Radhika Apte and Divyendu in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Golden Globes 2025 ended on a disappointing note for Indian fans as India's 'All We Imagine As Light' lost both the awards it was nominated for.

Payal Kapadia, who created 'All We Imagine As Light' lost to Brady Corbet of "The Brutalist" fame in the Best Director category. She faced tough competition from Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), Edward Berger (Conclave), Corbet (The Brutalist), and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance).

Payal's All We Imagine As Light was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture. However, It failed to bag the trophy in that category as well. Emilia Perez won the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category.

Her film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Anand Sami, and Hridhu Haroon in the lead roles. It is currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

The film follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to confront their desires.

'All We Imagine As Light' premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in its much-feted 'competition section' on May 23. It was the first Indian film to feature in the festival's main segment in 30 years. The last Indian movie to make it to the competition section was Shaji N Karun's Swaham in 1994.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor