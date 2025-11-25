Manish Malhotra recalls childhood fascination with Amitabh Bachchan and ‘Naseeb’

Mumbai, Nov 25 Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently took a trip down memory lane as he shared a nostalgic story about his days as a passionate film fan.

During his appearance on Farah Khan’s latest vlog, he recalled watching the 1981 film "Naseeb," which starred Amitabh Bachchan. Manish shared how that experience fuelled his dreams of one day meeting Bollywood stars—and even designing for them. In this segment, the designer made a candid confession about his early days as an ardent Bollywood fan. He recalled while watching the film “Naseeb” in the theatre, he dreamed of one day meeting these actors at parties or designing outfits for them—aspirations that reflected both his love for films and his budding passion for fashion.

Manish Malhotra told Farah, “When I saw the film Naseeb, Amitabh Bachchan, John Jani Janardhan. There are many film stars in that film and I was a crazy film fan. When I saw that film in theatre, I still remember I was thinking that I will meet so many actors in a party or I will make their clothes or something like that. And ironically, your song was similar; it was inspired by their song.”

Hearing this, Farah added, “Manish has come with me to meet every heroine who is in that—mostly the heroines. I had given them the greed that Manish will make your costume, and then you can keep that costume.”

The designer then recalled, “I remember we met Rekha ji, and she was one of the first encounters when I dressed her. And after that I absolutely love her; she is an obsession.”

In her latest vlog, Farah visited fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai, accompanied by her cook Dilip. Farah, who began vlogging on her team’s encouragement, chose Dilip as her on-screen partner and even scripted punchlines for him to deliver during the videos.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor