Manish Malhotra reflects on his bond with 90s heroine Kajol, Karisma and Raveena

Mumbai, Oct 28 Ace designer Manish Malhotra recently took to social media to share memorable photos from his lavish Diwali party.

In the joyful images, he is seen posing with his "most specials” Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, and Raveena Tandon. Malhotra reflected on the many years they have spent working together, emphasizing that despite the common perception that friendships in Bollywood are fleeting, his relationships with these actresses have only grown stronger over time. Alongside the photos, Malhotra wrote, “All my '90s superstars and heroines looking stunning! I have costumed and styled so many films for them, and we have traveled the world together for shoots. It’s been 30 years, and we continue to have that bond, warmth, and friendship. In an industry where they say friendships don’t last, we are a testimony to the fact that friendships do last, and we continue to work together. They are the most special to me! #festivaltime #home #diwali.” The first image shows the fashion designer posing with Kajol.

In the next, he is seen striking a pose with Karisma. In the third, Manish, Urmila, and Raveena are smiling while posing together. Other candid shots show the celebrity designer bonding with the actresses. He had previously shared images of Sidharth Malhotra exuding royal vibes in an embroidered thread-work crimson-coloured kurta set. On October 22, Manish Malhotra hosted a lavish and star-studded Diwali bash at his home in Mumbai. The glitzy party was attended by many celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and Arjun Kapoor.

Gen-Z stars who made heads turn with their sartorial choices included Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh, among others.

