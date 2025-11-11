Manish Malhotra Reveals Fatima Sana Shaikh was His First Choice for Gustaakh Ishq: “She’s very Beautiful, Very Petite

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to turn her screen presence into poetry with her upcoming release, Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa. 2025 has turned out to be Fatima’s year, and she’s making the most out of it with the upcoming old-school romantic drama. During the film's trailer launch event held on 10th November, producer Manish Malhotra revealed that the actress was his first choice for a leading lady. He praised her previous work and stated that she’s never played the role that exuded her nazaakat the classic way.

Recalling an instance of deciding the film’s cast, Manish Malhotra shared, “The discussion continued, and I asked, why not Fatima? She's very petite and beautiful. She's always done such wonderful roles, but she's never come as a 'heroine' - with the dupatta and nazaakat. So I texted her, and she was very responsive. She asked for the script, and I sent it to her at about 8o' clock. Just when I went to sleep at about 11:30 pm, I got a message from her saying that 'I'm doing the film'. We had a lot of discussions.”

Gustaakh Ishq rekindles the magic of poetic ishq, and the recently released trailer is just a glimpse into its old-school charm. It brings together emotions, love, shayris and balances it beautifully with the art of yearning and longing. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma bring the story alive with their magical chemistry, while the soothing album adds weight to the poetic plot.

Gustaakh Ishq is directed by Vibhu Puri, and it unfolds as a poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab. Produced by Manish Malhotra and his brother Dinesh Malhotra under Stage5 Production, the film releases in theatres on 28th November.