Manish Malhotra reveals he used to do modelling with Salman Khan

Mumbai, Nov 26 Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has turned producer, recently graced the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 19’. During the episode, he revealed that he has done modelling with the show host Salman Khan during the initial phase of his career.

Manish has made his debut as a producer with the recently released film ‘Gustaakh Ishq’. He appeared on the show with the cast of his production, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

During the episode, he said, “The first time I met Salman was when we were doing an advertisement shoot for Nescafe. I used to model. When Salman entered all the female models were like, ‘Oh my God, he is so handsome’. And I think just about a year later, he started working in films”.

Salman chimed in as he said, “No, I started working in cinema after 3-4 years”.

Manish went on, “He has stopped calling me that now but earlier he used to call me Richard Gere. I always wanted to come on ‘Bigg Boss’ to see how Salman does it, and he does it with absolute style, flair and panache”.

Earlier, on ‘Bigg Boss 19’, contestants Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt remembered Kunickaa Sadanand as one of the most spirited players of the season. During a conversation in the garden area, Tanya, Farrhana and Amaal spoke about how strongly her presence was felt in every task.

“We are all missing Kunickaa ji?” Farrhana asked, to which Tanya instantly replied, “We miss you”, Amaal recalled, “She used to be involved in every task. She would not budge. She would be in the game”.

Tanya shared a light-hearted moment from the bucket challenge, “She used to win in the bucket game. She would tell Neelu (Neelam Giri) to not lose because of her age. How sweet”.

Amaal added with a laugh, “Even in that game, she made us fall”. Tanya nodded, saying Kunickaa had an “unshakeable fighting spirit”.

