Manish Malhotra reveals Kajol's lehenga in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was inspired by a carpet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : It's been 25 years since Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani-starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was released and to date people talk about the looks of the characters the stars portrayed in the film. The credit goes to designer Manish Malhotra for styling SRK, Rani and Anjali in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

On Monday, Manish took to Instagram and shared a bunch of memories from how he and Karan Johar shopped for the costumes worn by the lead actors from London and Scotland.

"We all as a team we're all so excited to begin work on the film. The young vibrant sporty look is what Karan wanted for the film. We went shopping to London for all three actors .. During fittings with Kajol I came out with the idea that we will keep the front of the sports apparel but the backs would be constructed with zips to give Kajol the best fit .. The first day of the film her wig was heavy it's only by the third day it settled in. Karan would give SRK the fittings of what we had shopped in London. Rani's entire look was a challenge she was very new and we had to work on the glam look .. All the three actors gave the film a lot of love and Karan' from his first film would keep the atmosphere light and fun," he wrote.

Elaborating on Kajol's wedding lehenga seen in the film, Manish wrote, "Lots of fittings with Rani for her glam look from hair to make up to costumes .. on our next trip to London we saw a Persian carpet on display of a window on bond street and that give me the inspiration for Kajols engagement lehenga and Kajol and Karan came home to discuss the wedding look I had kept the peach velvet ready I started telling them the wedding saree concept with a veil in all my excitement at that time it felt very new and stood up and started draping the fabric with both of them staring at me and one point we all burst into a laughter ."

"last schedule Karan was busy with the edit so I left before him for Scotland to shop there once he came he saw the costumes and loved them I was keen to keep Rani indian and he agreed .. Karan and me understand each other and what works on screen in his films .. Scotland title song Karan asked me for a mangalsutra and ran back to the costume room wondering where would I find one .. Rani's mother was passing by I requested her to give me her mangalsutra and ran back to karan said here it is and strangely it was matching Rani's saree .. night over dinner we all laughed on it but quick thinking is what costumes and films are all about .. Emotion, love and memories of Yash uncle .. @karanjohar," Manish shared.

Released in 1998, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' turned 25 today. The film marked Karan's debut as a director.

The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the '90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK's 'cool' pendant and Anjali's bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.

