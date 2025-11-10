Manish Malhotra reveals why he named his banner Stage5 Production

Mumbai, Nov 10 The makers of Manish Malhotra’s "Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa" have unveiled the enchanting trailer of the romantic entertainer.

The designer is venturing into production with the drama under his home banner, Stage 5 Production.

During the trailer launch event, Manish shared the idea behind the movie, saying, "When we say Kucch Pehle Jaisa - it means classic, timeless."

Revealing why he named his banner Stage5 Production, he added, "It’s 'Stage5 Production' because I started with modelling, then I went into costumes, then I started my brand, then I started a jewellery brand, and this (production) is the 5th one. And number 5 is supposed to be lucky for me!”

Along with Manish Malhotra, the trailer launch was graced by Dinesh Malhotra, director Vibhu Puri, musical composer Vishal Bhardwaj, and the film’s core cast - Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi.

The event further saw Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh engaging in a heartfelt photo session against the classic chai backdrop - recreating a still from the trailer. The co-stars also had their sketches made during the event.

The preview shows Naseeruddin Shah as Fatima Sana Shaikh’s on-screen father and a soulful Shayar Ustaad, whose words flow like timeless verses. Vijay Varma, drawn by the magic of shayris, wishes to learn the art of shayris under Naseeruddin Shah’s mastery. However, he finds himself lovestruck by Fatima Sana Shaikh, a school teacher.

"Gustaakh Ishq" enjoys melodies scored by Vishal Bhardwaj, along with Gulzar’s deeply moving lyrics and soulful vocals by National Award-winning singer Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Papon, Javed Ali, Jazim Sharma and Himani Kapoor.

Made under the direction of Vibhu Puri, "Gustaakh Ishq" is expected to get a theatrical release on November 28. Initially, the drama was slated to be out on November 21.

