Manish Malhotra To Unveil the First Glimpse of Gustaakh Ishq on Monday, Film to Release in November

Renowned fashion designer and couturier Manish Malhotra is all set to unveil the first glimpse of Gustaakh Ishq on Monday, tomorrow. Marking his debut as a film producer under Stage 5 Production, he announced the development on his social media handle and also revealed the film’s release month. A part of his note read, “Since childhood, I’ve lived with a deep Ishq for cinema. The magic of the stories, the glow of the big screen and the emotions that stay long after the credits roll.”

He added, “That love has shaped who I am, and today, it gives me the greatest joy to share a dream come true. This November, 2025, my first film as a producer, ‘Gustaakh Ishq - Kuch Pehle Jaisa’ will release in theatres.” Another part of it read, “This Monday, I will be sharing with you the very first glimpse into the poetic world of Gustaakh Ishq.”

With Gustaakh Ishq, Manish Malhotra will celebrate creativity in its purest form, not through fabric and couture, but through the timeless magic of cinema. Considering that Manish Malhotra is blending poetry with love in his debut as a producer, film lovers are excited to see what’s to come!