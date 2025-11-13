Manish Malhotra, Vijay Varma, and director Vibhu Puri share insights into making of 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : The upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is all set to release in theatres on November 28. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the movie also marks fashion designer Manish Malhotra's debut as a film producer.

While speaking toabout stepping into production, Manish Malhotra shared how the idea of filmmaking had been on his mind for a long time. He said that the COVID-19 lockdown gave him the time and space to work on his creative dreams.

He said, "Well, I wanted to produce from a long time ago. I wanted to direct, write and everything. Because my career was also very busy. And I think when I got time during COVID, you know, that was the time when I thought what should to do for my personal self?"

He added that he wanted to create something meaningful rather than follow trends. "After COVID, I launched Stage 5 Production. It's self-funded, self-created. From letterhead to logo to the first Instagram post, we created everything ourselves for Stage 5. I wanted to make something different. The film shouldn't feel small or big, it should just be different. So, I started looking for scripts, and two years went by while searching for the right one," he added.

Actor Vijay Varma also opened up about his experience working on Gustaakh Ishq. He shared that the film gave him a refreshing challenge as an actor.

"It was a very satisfying and fulfilling journey. I was yearning for this kind of subject, this kind of story, this kind of character. Although I was very happy in the work I was doing, I was afraid that I might repeat myself. So, to give myself a break, this role was very good," he said.

He praised his team and producer Manish Malhotra for their vision and hard work.

"I'm very lucky that I got such a director, whose language helped me create a new world, a new story. I've got such a good producer, who has already thought of five things for me. For the next one and a half months, he knows what I'm going to wear, where I'm going to go, what I should do for this film. Because he himself is running so fast, I'm trying to be with him," he said.

Vijay added that everyone involved in the project wanted to give audiences a true big-screen experience.

"...we are all cinema lovers. We like to watch films on the big screen. This producer, with his own money, is bringing this film to theatres, with the hope that people will like it and come. I haven't released a film in theatres for the last five years. I request the audience and those who like my work to come and watch this film. It will mean a lot to me," he said.

Director Vibhu Puri shared his gratitude towards Manish Malhotra for trusting his vision. He said that their collaboration was special because they came from very different worlds.

"More than help, I got confidence that there is a person, with whom you have no relation, no identity, no similar worlds. The kind of films Manish has worked in, I have never had the opportunity to work in such films. I come from a different world, he comes from a different world. Our birth, our nature, everything is completely different. But when such a person shows you confidence and says, 'Vibhu, go ahead, I am with you,' that means a lot," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor