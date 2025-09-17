Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Drops Its Soulful Track 'Ul Jalool Ishq' On Public Demand



Following the overwhelming response to this track in the teaser of Gustaakh Ishq - Kuch Pehle Jaisa, Manish Malhotra has advanced the release of "Ul Jalool Ishq”. Marking his maiden cinematic production under Stage5 Production, the film, set to release on 21st November 2025, is Malhotra’s passion project and a work of love that extends beyond fashion into storytelling.

“Ul Jalool Ishq” is a celebration of love that rekindles nostalgia and brings back the familiar feeling of first romance. The track beautifully captures the playful, innocent chemistry between Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma, offering audiences a glimpse into the world of Gustaakh Ishq.

"Ul Jalool Ishq" brings together an illustrious creative ensemble. With Vishal Bhardwaj’s soulful composition, Gulzar’s evocative lyrics, and Oscar Award winner Resul Pookutty’s masterful sound design, the track comes alive through the enchanting vocals of National Award winner Shilpa Rao and Papon.

Produced alongside his brother Dinesh Malhotra under Stage5 Production, Gustaakh Ishq opens an exciting new chapter for Manish Malhotra - one that revisits the magic of classic storytelling while embracing the future of Indian cinema. Directed by Vibhu Puri, Gustaakh Ishq - Kuch Pehle Jaisa unfolds as a poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab.