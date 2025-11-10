Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Trailer OUT: Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh Cast a Spell of Love, Unspoken Desire

It’s rare to see a warm romantic film that takes you back to the good old days of shayris, ishq and khwaish - all in one! Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa does just that. For the ace designer, the film marks his first cinematic production under Stage5 Production that celebrates classic love and passion, a tale that goes beyond fashion and storytelling for him. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the trailer of Gustaakh Ishq is out, and it stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi in their most deeply layered roles yet.

The trailer launch event witnessed the presence of producer Manish Malhotra, Dinesh Malhotra, director Vibhu Puri, musical composer Vishal Bhardwaj, and the film’s cast - Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi. During the trailer launch event, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh engaged in a heartfelt photo session against the classic chai backdrop - resembling a still from the trailer - and also had their sketches made - timeless creation. Gustaakh Ishq’s trailer gives a glimpse into a romantic drama that’s far from the chatter of today’s conventional cinema. The trailer creates a universe where story and setting breathe together - with the architecture of Purani Dilli, the fading kothis of Punjab, the grain of Manush Nandan’s cinematography - Gustaakh Ishq is a narrative of desire, silence and longing.

It brings back the warmth of old-school romance. Versatile actor Naseeruddin Shah steps into the shoes of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s on-screen father and a soulful Shayar Ustaad, whose words flow like timeless verses. Vijay Varma, drawn by the magic of shayris, seeks to learn the art of shayris under Naseeruddin Shah’s mastery, only to find himself lovestruck by Fatima Sana Shaikh, a school teacher whose presence feels like poetry itself. But the trailer unfolds much more than that! It weaves emotions into shayris, seamlessly fusing the soft shades of love with the art of yearning and longing. However, one element stays crystal clear - old-school love will always find its heartbeat in poetry.

Gustaakh Ishq is layered with compelling performances by the star cast, a magical musical score by Vishal Bhardwaj, Gulzar’s deeply moving lyrics and soulful vocals by National Award-winning singer Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Papon, Javed Ali, Jazim Sharma and Himani Kapoor.

The film sets an exciting new chapter for Manish Malhotra as a producer under Stage5 Production - with a film that seamlessly blends classic storytelling while embracing the future of Indian cinema. Produced alongside his brother Dinesh Malhotra, Gustaakh Ishq is directed by Vibhu Puri and it unfolds as a poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab. The film releases in theatres on 28th November.