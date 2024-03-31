Manisha Chitrode: ‘Good Luck’ stresses importance of respecting feelings of elders

Mumbai, March 31 Actress Manisha Chitrode, who has worked in shows such as 'Pavitra Rishta 2', 'Kahan Hum Kahan Tum' and 'Mere Sai', is now gearing up for her upcoming film 'Good Luck', which she says emphasises on the importance of acknowledging feelings of the elders.

'Good Luck', which stars Brijendra Kala, tells the story of a 75-year-old woman named Angoori’s unexpected pregnancy.

Manisha said: " 'Good Luck' is a comedy movie with a beautiful message for society. In today's fast-paced world, adults often prioritise work over spending time with their families. While we may wonder, 'Where will our family go?' it's crucial to prioritise family time.”

“This movie emphasises the importance of acknowledging the feelings of our elders and grandparents, even when we're physically present. Its message is clear -- work diligently, but never forget your family. Always prioritise staying connected with them."

The movie also stars Azad Jain, Tulika Banerjee, Ashutosh Upadhyay, Pannkaj Waagle, Sagar Shende, Ayushi Shukla, Keshav Sharma, Bhushan Jain, and Virendra Nathaniel.

Discussing her role selection, she said: "My character, Sharmili, is Angoori's daughter-in-law. Sharmili represents a common archetype found in many households -- the devoted housewife whose life revolves around serving her husband and children.

“The character's depth and true nature unfold throughout the movie, revealing twists and surprises. I felt confident that I could do justice to the character of Sharmili, which is why I accepted the role."

‘Good Luck' is directed by Prakhar Shrivastava.

