Manisha Koirala: Age is not a barrier to start looking after oneself

Mumbai, June 6 Actress and cancer crusader Manisha Koirala says she has come to a realization that “age is not a barrier to start looking after oneself” and added that she is now devoted to the “well-being of body, mind, and spirit”.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures of herself from the gym posing alongside her friend looking stunning in athleisure.

For the caption, she wrote: “Age is not a barrier to start looking after oneself… I may have come to this realisation a little late, but better late than never. Here I am—devoted to the well-being of body, mind, and spirit.”

The actress credited her friend for inspiring her in many ways.

She added: “Blessed to have great friends in life @namgyal_singh who inspires me—not just in fitness, but in how she defeats life’s toughest moments with strength and a warm smile.”

Talking about womanhood, she added: “Here’s to womanhood (never an easy ride), to life, to friendship, and to aging with grace. Here’s to choosing people who add meaning to our lives.”

The 54-year-old actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut OTT series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. The show was set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement. It touched on the topic of the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

Talking about the actress, Manisha is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of her time. She made her acting debut with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989, and later debuted in Indian cinema with the Hindi drama Saudagar in 1991.

She was then seen in films such as Bombay, Agni Sakshi, Indian, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Kachche Dhaage, Mudhalvan, Company, 1942: A Love Story, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se.. and Lajja.

Over the course of the next decade, she worked in unconventional and art-house films, such as the survival drama Escape From Taliban, Elektra and I Am.

It was in 2012, when she was diagnosed with last stage ovarian cancer and underwent a year-long treatment.

Manisha made a successful recovery by mid-2014 and returned with the coming-of-age drama Dear Maya in 2017.

