Manisha Koirala celebrates ‘Bhai Tika’ with family, says ‘may our sibling relationship deepen’

Mumbai, Nov 4 Actress Manisha Koirala shared glimpses from her “Bhai Tika” or “Bhai Dooj” celebrations and wished that may their sibling relationship deepen and become increasingly cherished over time.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her putting tika on her brothers. The video seems to be from Nepal, where the actress’ family is based.

For the caption, she wrote: “On this momentous occasion of Bhai Tika, we extend heartfelt wishes for our fraternal bond to strengthen, our shared joy to resonate, and our mutual affection to flourish. May our sibling relationship deepen and become increasingly cherished over time.”

She added: “Warmest greetings on Bhai Tika to our esteemed brothers.. Sujata Koirala Chetna Dixit Pooja Koirala Megha Koirala Sangita Upadhyaya Rai #umadi n moi”.

Last month, Manisha, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, opened up about her challenging journey with cancer.

In her candid reflections, the actress, who received warm wishes from HRH The Princess of Wales, shared the emotional and physical struggles she faced during this isolating period in her life.

The actress said, “I want to use my voice to not only support cancer patients but also to raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Having faced cancer myself, I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be, and I believe it is essential that we all play a part in changing that reality for others”.

Further, the actress talked about the letter she received from the Princess of Wales.

She stated, “I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences. I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health”.

In terms of work, Manisha Koirala made her acting comeback this year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, where she played the role of Mallikajaan.

The period drama marked Koirala’s reunion with Bhansali 28 years after their collaboration on the film ‘Khamoshi: The Musical.’

