Manisha Koirala describes her brain mapping experience as a journey of 'healing and transformation'

Mumbai, May 6 Manisha Koirala has opened up about her transformative journey with brain mapping, describing the experience as a path to self-awareness, healing, and personal growth.

The actress shared how this innovative process has helped her better understand herself and embrace emotional and mental healing. In her latest Instagram post, the ‘Dil Se’ actress revealed she recently underwent the NeuroLeap Brain Function Assessment, a process that allowed her to gain deep, data-driven insights into her subconscious brain patterns.

In the caption, Manisha explained that the procedure was completely non-invasive. For 30 minutes, sensors were placed to read her brainwaves without requiring any personal input or causing any discomfort. According to Manisha, the experience provided valuable insights into various aspects of her mental state, including her emotions, attention, memory, anxiety, and mood. She compared the experience to someone holding up a mirror to her inner self, offering a clearer reflection of her subconscious mind.

Sharing her photos and a video from the brain mapping process, Manisha wrote, “I got my brain mapped—and wow, what a journey! I did the NeuroLeap Brain Function Assessment and without answering a single personal question, I received deep, data-driven insights into my own subconscious brain patterns. For 30 minutes, sensors read my brainwaves—no input, no discomfort. Just pure science.”

“This has been a true journey of self-awareness, healing, and transformation. Highly recommend it to even the most self aware ones to actually understand themselves better. And get guidance steeped in scientific wisdom. I also got myself my personal red & near infrared light therapy device @arkniphotobiolife 15 minutes every morning post my gym; it recharges my energy and recovery. Also keeps me calmer and sleep better,” she added.

For the unversed, brain mapping is a specialized field that employs different methods to produce detailed visual representations of the brain's structure and functions. It focuses on mapping neural networks, regions, and activity patterns to explore how various areas of the brain communicate and support cognitive abilities, emotions, and behaviors.

The ultimate goal of brain mapping is to deepen our understanding of the brain's anatomy and physiology, both in its healthy state and in the context of neurological disorders or diseases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor