Manisha Koirala drops adorable pic with mother Sushma Koirala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Veteran actor Manisha Koirala, who recently made a comeback with the web series 'Heeramandi,' posted a touching picture with her 'best friend'her mother, Sushma Koirala.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Manisha dropped a picture, showing the two posing for the cameras at a recent event.

In the picture, both she and her mother were seen dressed in beautiful sarees.

The actress can be seen dressed in a bright yellow and golden drape.

Manisha's mother, on the other hand, can be seen in a traditional pink saree.

The duo held each other close, smiling brightly at the camera.

Apart from the pictures, Manisha wrote a caption that read, "My best friend my ama...blessed to have her in my life."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8rZbNVtv6Z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Soon after the 'Heeramandi actress dropped the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "Mom and daughter team is an unbreakable duo."

Another fan commented, "Omg you brothers are so gorgeous."

"You both are so pretty," penned a third user.

Last month, Manisha met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street here.

She represented her country, Nepal, as it celebrated 100 years of its 'friendship treaty' with the UK.

Manisha shared pictures from her meeting with the PM on her Instagram handle.

"It was an honour to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom - Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country #nepal. I took the liberty of inviting the P.M. and his family to come trek to Everest Base Camp," Manisha wrote in the caption.

She also expressed her elation over learning how most attendees during the meet had watched her latest release 'Heeramandi'.

"Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen #heeramandionnetflix and loved it ? I was thrilled," she added.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Manisha is being lauded for her role as Mallika Jaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series 'Heeramandi'.

In the show, Manisha shared screen space with Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor