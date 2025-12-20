Manisha Koirala enjoys the coconut trees, soft skies, and the slower rhythm of Kerala

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actress Manisha Koirala is currently soaking in the mesmerizing natural beauty of Kerala.

Taking to her Instagram, Koirala treated her InstaFam with a sneak peek into her relaxing getaway.

The photo posted by the 'Heeramandi' actress on social media showed her standing amidst a lush green garden under a coconut tree.

Posing in a white and blue ethnic attire, Koirala was all smiles as she faced the camera.

She admitted that she is in love with the slower rhythm of life she is experiencing in Kerala, along with coconut trees and soft skies.

"Love being in Kerala — amongst coconut trees, soft skies, and a slower rhythm of life (sic)", Koirala captioned the post.

Koirala is extremely active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from the different aspects of her life with the netizens, such as vacations, workouts, and some fond memories of her loved ones.

Recently, Koirala provided a glimpse of her serene Sunday on Insta.

The 'Dil Se..' actress was seen soaking in her dad’s gentle vibe, and also enjoyed some fun mother-daughter time.

Her weekend further included catching up with friends who are just like family.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Manisha shared a photo of he father, Prakash Koirala, along with the caption, “Dad’s gentle vibe. Mom & me excited to go to the farmers’ market. meeting up with #friendslikefamily Furry family cuddles. Sundays don’t get better than this … #sundaymood (sic).”

The candid image showed her father sitting on a couch and reading a newspaper, a common scene in desi households.

Before that, Koirala used social media to wish her parents on their marriage anniversary.

Posting a throwback still from her parents’ wedding ceremony, she wrote, “Celebrating years of love. Forever my inspiration. Happy anniversary, Mom & Dad (sic).”

