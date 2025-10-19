Manisha Koirala gets emotional as she returns to workout after 3 months

Mumbai Oct 19 Actress Manisha Koirala couldn't help but feel a little emotional as she returned to working out after 3 long months.

The 'Dil Se..' actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo of her in the middle of an exercise.

Expressing how fragile human strength can be, Manisha penned on the photo-sharing app, “After three months away, stepping back into my workout felt strangely emotional. The body felt weaker, the movements heavier — a reminder of how quickly strength can fade (sic)."

However, she pointed out that muscle memory is a good friend and can prove crucial in regaining one's lost strength.

"It was humbling, almost disheartening… yet somewhere deep inside, I knew the body remembers. Muscle memory is a quiet friend. So here I am, started again — slow, grateful, and determined to rebuild, one breath, one step at a time.” (Seedling and Dizzy emoji) @rushfitness.np @kusal_magar_," Manisha concluded.

On Thursday, Manisha opened up about her approach to handling uncertainty and confusion in life, revealing how she always ends up finding her grounding in yoga.

Manisha took to her official Instagram account and posted a picture collage of her doing various yoga poses.

The photo showed her performing Anjaneyasana and Sukhasana.

“When life feels uncertain and the mind races in confusions..I turn to stillness. In that stillness, I turn again to yoga — not as exercise, but as a way of returning home. Balance isn’t something I find,it’s something I return to (sic),” Manisha captioned the post.

Speaking of womanhood, she went on saying, “Here’s to womanhood (never an easy ride), to life, to friendship, and to aging with grace. Here’s to choosing people who add meaning to our lives.”

Manisha's Insta feed is filled with such motivating posts about constant work on physical and mental health.

Work-wise, the 54-year-old actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut OTT series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor