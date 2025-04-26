Manisha Koirala gorges on gelato during her weekend outing with loved ones

Mumbai, April 26 Actress Manisha Koirala, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, is having an eventful Saturday.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself enjoying gelato with her loved ones. She wrote in the caption, “Saturday well spent in #farmersmarket #lasherp with #fam n #friendslikefamily @siddhartha.koirala @namgyal_singh #ritika”.

Earlier, she had pictures from the farmer’s market, and shared how she loves to experience the local markets.

She wrote in the caption, “On Saturdays, I love strolling through the farmers market — celebrating everything local, fresh, and handmade. Easy mornings with family and friends, picking up little treasures, ending with ice cream… maybe even catching a nice show or a film later. I cherish this one day of the week that feels slow, relaxed, and full of simple, beautiful moments”.

In January this year, the actress went on a hiking trail, as she took to her Instagram, and shared pictures from her trail in Nepal. She also visited the Ghandruk Museum, and explored the history and culture of the Gurung people.

In the pictures, she was seen donning a thick cover of winter wear as she clicked pictures against the mountains.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Sunday guys.. Today was v special Just spent the most incredible #sunday in Ghandruk!! The Annapurna range is stunning! Took a small hike around the village, explored the scenic trails and took in the magnificent view Visited the Ghandruk Museum to learn a bit about the rich history and culture of the Gurung people”.

“Fascinating! As the day came to a close, watched the sunset over the Himalayas, feeling grateful for this unforgettable experience in Ghandruk! Kudos to the Gurung community for keeping the place clean despite the heavy flow of us tourists. If you ever get the chance to visit Ghandruk, take it! #Ghandruk #Nepal #Himalayas #Travel #Adventure”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor