Manisha Koirala pays an emotional tribute to her grandmother, recalls life lessons she learned from her

Mumbai, July 13 Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala took to social media to offer a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother Sushila Koirala.

The ‘Dil Se’ actress remembered her grandmother as the guiding force who shaped her values and identity. In an emotional note, Koirala recalled her grandmother’s influence during her early years, sharing how she was her first teacher. The actress recalled how her late grandmother instilled life lessons, introduced her to classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam and Manipuri, and nurtured a love for books.

On Sunday, the ‘Heeramandi’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared two photos of her late grandmother. Calling her childhood “filled with her love,” Manisha reflected on the deep emotional bond she shared with her grandmom, saying those memories would always remain close to her heart.

She wrote, “Offering tribute Deepest tribute to mother Susila, who raised me, taught me the values of life and founded me the foundation of who I am today. My sweetest childhood memories are attached to her — whether learning life lessons, learning Bharatanatyam or Manipuri dance, or reading a book. That time filled with His love will always live in my heart. May the soul rest in peace.”

The actress’ grandmother Sushila was a Nepalese classical dancer and theater director. She was widely recognized for her contributions to Nepali art, theatre, and the empowerment of girls, as well as for her support of democratic movements during a pivotal and transformative period in Nepal’s political and social history. Sushila Koirala died on 13 July 2007 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manisha Koirala was most recently seen in the show “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” which marked Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated OTT debut.

Set in the historic Heera Mandi of Lahore during the Indian independence movement, the series explored the lives of courtesans. The show highlighted how their personal and political narratives were influenced by the challenges of British colonial rule.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor