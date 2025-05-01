Manisha Koirala: Playing Mallikajaan in ‘Heeramandi’ was more than just acting

Mumbai, May 1 As the series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” turned 1 on Thursday, actress Manisha Koirala took a trip down memory lane and recalled that playing the character of the fiery Mallikajaan was about fully understanding a strong woman.

Manisha, who played the chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal Mallikajaan, took to Instagram, where she shared a still from the series, which marked the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“Playing Mallikajaan in #Heeramandi was more than just acting. It was about fully understanding a strong woman who leads with determination and holds everything together with an iron will,” Manisha wrote in the caption section.

She talked about the experience of exploring the character.

“The experience of exploring her strength and vulnerability has been truly meaningful for me. Thank you all for your love and support. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #1YearOfHeeramandi #HeeramandiTheDiamondBazaar #HeeramandiOnNetflix”

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” series is about the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Empire.

It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Taha Shah Badussha.

Manisha on April 30, reflected fondly on her enduring friendship with acclaimed actress Deepti Naval and their time working together, while expressing deep nostalgia and love for Mumbai, which shaped her film journey and holds countless cherished memories.

Reminiscing about the good times, Manisha wrote: “Walking on the beach with my closest buddy… I remember watching her films growing up, and when we finally got to work together in Saudagar — where she played my sort-of mother-in-law — I was overjoyed. Our bond has remained just as warm and effortless over the years.”

“It’s the scent of the sea breeze at twilight, the golden glow of sunsets on Juhu Beach, the echo of dreams in every street corner. It’s where magic happens — where creative minds come alive, where friendships are forged and nurtured, and where the heart somehow always feels at home.”

“And oh — the street food! From spicy bhel puri to piping hot vada pavs — nowhere in the world does it taste better. Every bite carries a memory, every flavor a story,” she said.

“Every walk on the sand here reminds me of where I began my film journey, the people I’ve met, and the unforgettable journey this city has given me. @deepti.naval #mumbai #beachwalk #mumbaifoodlovers #friendforlife.”

