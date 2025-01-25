Manisha Koirala stock ups for the week from Farmers Market

Mumbai, Jan 25 Manisha Koirala makes a lot of effort to lead a healthy life. The 'Heeramandi' actress recently took to her Instagram account and dropped a montage of pictures from her visit to the farmers market.

Dressed in stylish winter attire, with a brown coat and blue denim, Manisha Koirala wrote as caption, “Saturday vibes at the Farmers Market! Discovered an amazing selection of healthy foods, artisanal cheeses, and yummy snacks! But what really made my day was the wonderful community of like-minded people. And let’s not forget the fresh, organic, and seasonal fruits & veggies! Perfect way to stock up for the week.

If you haven’t checked out your local farmers market yet, make sure to add it to your weekend to-do list!"

One of the netizens penned in the comment section, "Hope you're having an amazing Saturday at the farmers market in Kathmandu! I've recently heard a lot about the place and wish to visit once in life , the sights and smells are incredible, vibrant spices, fresh produce, and maybe even some live music. Enjoy the local flavors, the bustling atmosphere, and the unique Nepalese experience. Hope you're finding some hidden gems and experiencing the real Kathmandu at the market. Have a wonderful time!"

Another one shared, "I love farmer’s markets too...Anywhere I travel to, first place I try to go to."

Manisha Koirala loves to keep her InstaFam updated with her daily life which includes exercise, organic food, and positive vibes. Just a couple of days back, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of exciting photos from one of her productive days.

The first pic from the post shows her soaking in the winter sun in stylish attire. Following this was another photo where the actress was working on her laptop. The last snap of the post shows her facing the camera with a small backpack. Manisha Koirala wrote in the caption, "Setting a goal each day.."

Moving on, Manisha Koirala last graced the screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-acclaimed web series, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar". She essayed the role of Mallikajaan, the chief courtesan of Heeramandi.

