Manisha Koirala: The best part of life begins at 50

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actress Manisha Koirala has shared that the best part of life begins at 50 and it is because of the “freedom, finances and the flexibility to pursue your passions.”

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself looking gorgeous in a champagne hued satin shirt paired with flared jeans. The actress is seen flaunting perfectly blown out hair and subtle make-up.

For the caption, she wrote: “The best part of life begins at 50. You’ve got the freedom, the finances, and the flexibility to pursue your passions and live life on your own terms.”

She said that she is “fifty and fabulous!”

“This is the decade where you get to reap the rewards of your hard work, pursue your dreams, and live life with purpose and intention.” #50andfabulous #lovingyourself #livingmybestlife #reapwhatyousow,” she added.

The actress recently attended IFFI 2024, where she said that the ‘has been actor’ is painful, often used for female stars

During the discussion, the actress told Vikramaditya Motwane, “The term, ‘has been actor’ is painful, and it comes out quite often for female actors but the OTT has changed that. Today there are actresses like Neena Gupta, who have been doling out some of the finest performances on OTT”.

Manisha, collaborated with Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali on ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ which marked his debut on OTT.

The actress essayed the role of a brothel madam, Mallikajaan in the show. The show tells the story of the eponymous district in British India. The show also marked the collaboration between Manisha and Bhansali, who worked together in ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ which marked his directorial debut.

Meanwhile, ‘Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar’ has been renewed for a second season, and will soon drop on Netflix.

