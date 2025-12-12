Manisha Koirala wishes happy anniversary to her 'forever inspiration'

Mumbai, Dec 12 Actress Manisha Koirala wished a happy anniversary to her 'forever inspiration', her mom and dad, with a sweet social media post.

The 'Heeramandi' actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted a throwback photo from her parents' wedding ceremony.

Celebrating years of love and marital bliss, Koirala penned on the photo-sharing app, “Celebrating years of love. Forever my inspiration. (red heart emoji) Happy anniversary, Mom & Dad. (sic)."

For those who do not know, Koirala's father, Prakash Koirala, is a prominent politician in Nepal, a former Cabinet minister and a former member of Nepal’s House of Representatives. On the other hand, her mother, Sushma Koirala, is a homemaker.

Talking about Koirala's professional journey, she has been a part of several blockbuster projects, one of them being "1942: A Love Story", co-starring Anil Kapoor, which was recently showcased during a special screening at the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 21.

The film was restored in 8k version for the special screening with the soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound through a meticulous process.

Made under the direction of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, "1942: A Love Story" is set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle.

Starring Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher in key roles, the project is still remembered for the legendary music composed by R.D. Burman.

Koirala made her acting debut with the Nepali film "Pheri Bhetaula" in 1989, and later stepped into Bollywood in 1991 with "Saudagar".

Some of her noteworthy releases include "Bombay" (1995), "Gupt: The Hidden Truth" (1997), "Kachche Dhaage "(1999), "Akele Hum Akele Tum" (1995), "Khamoshi: The Musical" (1996), "Dil Se.." (1998) and "Lajja" (2001), to name just a few.

Koirala was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar", where she made quite a splash as Mallikajaan.

