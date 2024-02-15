Manisha Rani credits sister Sarika as life's biggest support system

Mumbai, Feb 15 The social media sensation and current contestant on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11,' Manisha Rani, revealed her life's biggest support system -- her sister Sarika, and credited her sibling for her success.

The new episode titled ‘Rishton Ka Jalsa’ was filled with heart-to-heart conversations and shared adventures. It saw the celebrity contestants perform with a member of their family, cherishing the unparalleled bond they share with them.

Known for her lively performances, Manisha captivated the audience in a touching performance with her brother and her choreographer, Ashutosh Pawar, on the song ‘Kitni Baatein’.

Manisha portrayed a story that is deeply personal to her, showcasing the significant changes in the lives of her siblings and herself after her parents decided to live separately.

Talking about her biggest support system, Manisha, who hails from Munger, Bihar, said: “We are four siblings, and after 12th grade, my sister Sarika and I dreamed of moving out to study further and pursue our ambitions. However, it wasn't feasible for both of us to leave home due to the circumstances at the time.”

“So, my sister sacrificed her dreams for me and encouraged me to move out and pursue my dreams. She gave up her aspirations so that I could fulfil mine. If she hadn't made that sacrifice back then, I wouldn't have been able to move out and be where I am today,” said the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant.

Touched by the act, judge Farah Khan said: “This moment is also personal to me because my childhood was somewhat similar, but we stayed with our Mom. We lived with her for a long time, and then when we didn't have a house and Mom had to stay as a paying guest, that's when Sajid and I shifted to our father's house. After that, we stayed with him until he passed away.”

“When you see Manisha, one can’t tell if there are any problems in her life, because she is so lively, happy, and always joking around. Manisha and Ashutosh, there were many good moments in this act. The props were used very interestingly. Manisha, you were fantastic,” shared Farah.

She added: “You are doing all types of acts, whether it's lyrical, hip-hop, contemporary, or Bollywood. It doesn't seem like you've never done it before. You are grasping every form so quickly. This is a gift that you have, so use it well because you grasp things quickly, and you are a good actor too. You acted very well today.”

Judge Malaika Arora said: “What can I say now about our Manisha Rani? We have been saying this for weeks, whatever we give you to perform, you do it so easily. From today, you are our ‘Versatile Rani’.”

“I felt the best thing is, you emote beautifully. Today you completely immersed yourself in the character, you were calm and sad. You are a very fine actress and I'm sure your father will be very happy seeing this act today because Manisha is an amazing dancer. I'm very happy with what you attempted today, it was very beautiful,” added Malaika.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.

