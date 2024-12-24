Manisha reveals how ‘strength and resistance training’ have transformed her life

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actress and cancer crusader Manisha Koirala has shared that strength and resistance training have completely transformed my life in a positive way.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video of her working out in the gym. She is seen lifting heavy weights.

For the caption, she wrote: “Strength and resistance training have transformed my life—from building stronger bones and muscles to boosting mental clarity. Being surrounded by inspired people keeps me motivated and sharp, making this journey truly empowering. #StrengthTraining #Resilience #Motivation @rushfitness.np @seiji_inoue_”

On December 22, Manisha visited her homeland Nepal, and appreciated the local culture, food and craftsmanship. She shared a gamut of pictures from her visit and was seen dressed in winter wear.

She also penned a long note, where she spoke about the “inspiring day” she had.

“I attended an incredible exhibition showcasing local entrepreneurs who are promoting handmade products, using local fabrics like Dhaka, creating unique jewelry, and preparing healthy, homemade food right from their kitchens.”

She added: “It was heartwarming to see a community so dedicated to preserving tradition and supporting sustainable, local practices”.

What made the experience even more special for Manisha was meeting the young and dynamic Deputy Mayor of Budhanilkantha.

She wrote: “Listening to her speak so eloquently about why it’s every citizen’s duty to promote local goods was truly motivating. Her passion for community development and supporting local talent was contagious!

“Here’s to celebrating and supporting those who work tirelessly to uplift our heritage and make a difference. #SupportLocal #Sustainability #HandmadeWithLove #Inspiration”.

On the work front, Manisha was last seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor