Manit Joura: Will ensure to visit Ram Temple soon for darshan with my wife

Mumbai, Jan 22 Actor Manit Joura has expressed joy on the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and shared how the temple stands not just as a symbol of religious significance but as a beacon of cultural revival and unity.

Manit added he will ensure to visit the temple with his wife to seek blessings of Lord Ram.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the ‘Sankalp’ within the 84 seconds ‘abhijit muhurat’ as part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, in Ayodhya.

Talking about the momentous occasion, Manit, who essays the role of Rishabh in ‘Kundali Bhagya’ said: “I am filled with immense joy and reverence. The temple stands not just as a symbol of religious significance but as a beacon of cultural revival and unity. As I have read Ramayana, I've personally observed the transformative power of Lord Ram's virtues in navigating life's challenges.”

“The construction of the temple is the strength of faith and the restoration of our cultural heritage. The way the devotees and people are enthusiastic about the Ram temple in Ayodhya, it shows how culturally united we Indians are,” shared the ‘Naagin 6’ actor.

Manit expressed his desire to visit the temple with his wife.

“I want to see the temple and I will ensure I go there very soon for the darshan with my wife. May the inauguration of the Ram Mandir mark the dawn of a new era, fostering prosperity, justice, and harmony for our nation and the world,” he added.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ features Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit (as Rishabh), Anjum Fakih (as Shrishti), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya).

This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships.

The show airs on Zee TV.

