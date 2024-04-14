Manjari Mishra recalls Kolkata's 'Poila Boishakh' memories: 'Panta bhat, ilish maach'

Mumbai, April 14 Actress Manjari Mishra, who is known for her roles in Gujarati films like ‘Fuleku’ and ‘Rocket Gang’, has shared her fondest memories of Kolkata during the Bengali new year (Poila Boishakh).

'Poila Boishakh' marks the beginning of the Bengali calendar and is celebrated in states like West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Assam.

Hailing from Kolkata, Manjari has a deep connection with the city of joy.

The diva, who was seen in the short film ‘Main Tumhara’, said: “Bengali New Year, or Poila Boishakh, is a cherished celebration in Kolkata. Growing up there, I recall the vibrant atmosphere with people dressed in traditional attire, exchanging sweets, and visiting temples.”

“At home, my family and I would start the day with prayers, followed by a special meal, often including traditional Bengali dishes like panta bhat and ilish maach (Hilsa fish). Decorating the house with alpana (rice flour designs) and exchanging heartfelt wishes with friends and family made the day even more memorable,” shared Manjari.

She added: “Since the time I shifted to Mumbai, I miss Kolkata, especially during Poila Baisakh. I will wear a saree this Bengali New Year and will try to cook some Bengali food.”

