Manmohan Singh Dies: Salman Khan's Sikandar Teaser Release Postponed to December 28 After Former PM's Demise

On Salman Khan's 59th birthday this Friday, the makers of his upcoming action film Sikandar were ready to release the teaser of AR Murugadoss' movie. However, they announced in the morning that the teaser launch was postponed due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the production house led by Sajid Nadiadwala and behind Sikandar, took to its official X handle on Friday morning, just a few hours before the scheduled teaser launch at 11:07 am, to announce, "In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. - #TeamSikandar.”

In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding.… — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) December 27, 2024

Also Read: Manmohan Singh Passes Away: National Flag Draped Over Mortal Remains of Former PM at Delhi Residence (Watch Video)

On the eve of Salman Khan's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Sikandar gave fans a glimpse of his look from the project. The poster shows Salman in a suit, holding a spear, showcasing his rugged style, though his full face is partly hidden. Salman shared the poster on Instagram, revealing that the film's teaser would be released on his birthday, December 27.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle blending action, drama, and emotion. The film is slated for release on Eid 2025. A few months ago, Salman shared a picture from the sets of Sikandar. In the image, Salman, dressed in a light blue shirt, is seen smiling at a nearby screen. Though the teaser will be released on Saturday, the shoot for the film is not yet wrapped up, with reports suggesting that it aims to conclude by January 2025. Sikandar, aiming for an Eid 2025 release, will be Khan’s first feature film release since starring in Tiger 3 (2023), aside from cameos in Singham Again and the upcoming film Baby John.