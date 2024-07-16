Manmohan Tiwari says 'pushing yourself is essential, you can't expect things to happen while sitting at home'

Mumbai, July 16 Actor Manmohan Tiwari has stressed upon the importance of stepping out of our comfort zones to achieve anything in life.

The ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor shared: “Dreams and ambitions require you to move beyond your comfort zone. Staying in it means accomplishing nothing. Pushing yourself is essential; otherwise, you'll just watch matches, and movies, and sleep all day.”

“Balance is crucial. You can't expect things to happen while sitting at home. You must make an effort and take action,” he added.

Manmohan believes that a person is often defined by what others think of them. As a public figure, who he is depends on how others react to him and his influence.

“I can definitely say that I like certain things; I like being happy and keeping others happy. Deep down, I am an artist. I relate a lot to the quote 'Abhinay aise karo jaise jeevan jiyo aur jeevan aise jiyo jaise abhinay karo'. So, our whole effort is that an actor's job is to entertain,” he said.

The actor further said: “Since I have chosen the life of an artist, my aim is always to entertain people. Whether in reel life or real life, it is very hard. Sometimes, you get lost in it, and your individuality can also get lost, but when it becomes a part of your life, it becomes easier.”

Meanwhile, Manmohan added that he is someone who gets impacted by the vibes people have around him.

“The way you receive vibes and energy from others, you will give it back in the same way. You can't be the same with everyone; people do present different sides of themselves to different people when no one is watching, but I'm always the same,” he added.

On the work front, Manmohan has been part of shows such as ‘Mishri', 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya', 'Hum Hain Na', and others.

