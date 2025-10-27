Mannara Chopra celebrates 'Bhai Dooj' with Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra

Mumbai, Oct 27 Actress Mannara Chopra recently celebrated the occasion of Bhai dooj with her cousin brother Siddharth Chopra.

Siddharth Chopra is the real brother of global icon Priyanka Chopra, and their mother, Madhu Chopra, recently shared photos of the happy celebration on her social media account. The post featured Manara Chopra applying tilak on Siddharth Chopra's forehead while celebrating the festival that celebrates siblings.

She wrote, “Nothing compares to the bond of a brother and sister @memannara @siddharthchopra89” Manara in the photo is seen dressed in a traditional salwar suit, while Siddharth is seen donning a classy kurta pyjama. Recently Mannara, while talking to the paparazzi, had expressed how this year and all festivals had been pretty difficult for her since she lost her father recently.

On account of her late father Raman Rai Handa’s birth anniversary, she remembered him through a social media post and said that she prays that he is smiling and at peace wherever he is. Taking to her social media account, Chopra had shared heartfelt memories from her parents’ wedding, her toddler days with her father, and other pictures tracing her journey with her family into the entertainment industry.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa… Wherever you are, I pray you’re smiling and at peace. Your blessings stay with us always. Miss you deeply, today and forever.” For the uninitiated, Mannara’s father, Raman Rai Handa, who was an advocate at the Delhi High Court by profession, passed away in Mumbai on June 16 at the age of 72. The actress then shared the news through her social media stories, posting the family's official statement and remembering her father as “the pillar of strength for the family”.

The statement read, “With profound grief and sorrow, we inform you of the sad demise of our loving father, who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family (sic).” As per reports, Mannara’s father had been unwell and was surrounded by his loved ones during his final moments in Mumbai.

His last rites were held on June 18 at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West. Raman Handa was married to Kamini Chopra, the paternal aunt of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor