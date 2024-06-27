Mannara Chopra shares excitement as her new song 'Dheere Dheere' goes live

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Actors Mannara Chopra and Paras Kalnawat have teamed up for the first time to deliver a love ballad titled 'Dheere Dheere'.

In an interview with ANI, Mannara expressed her excitement about the song and her experience shooting it.

She said, "I enjoyed it a lot. First of all, shooting with Payal ji, Adi Bhai, and Paras, along with the entire team, was a lot of fun. It felt like a holiday for all of us. We connected so well that now we also want to hang out together after the song is done. And the song has turned out beautifully. And when I found out that I am going to be featuring in Payal ji's voice, I just felt that it's something so appropriate."

Reflecting on the song's journey and its impact, Mannara added, "I think the universe conspires in such a manner that it aligns everything together. And that song came to me. I am very happy. I feel very blessed. The song came to me gradually, and now it has reached the audience."

Mannara also spoke about her close bond with her fans.

"I am very close to my fans. They are very honest. They have been very loving, caring, and protective of me. My fans know. My fans know exactly when I am emotional and when I am very, very happy. My fans are such that one day when I was feeling very low, they sent me chocolates, sweets, and all sorts of things as if it were my birthday, all within like 45 minutes," she added.

The two-minute, 46-second music video is sung by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev.

Directed by Dibya Chatterjee, the video tells a touching story of love and unity that goes beyond the ordinary.

The song is out on YouTube.

