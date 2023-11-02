Manoj Bajpayee calls 'Joram' his special film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee's film 'Joram' was screened at the ongoing Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Joram, which is directed by Devashish Makhija, is a survival thriller. Manoj plays Dasru, a tribal migrant worker in Mumbai whose history catches up with him and forces him to flee with his infant daughter Joram. Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub plays a weary Mumbai cop in pursuit of Dasru. Smita Tambe, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande are also a part of the film.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj expressed his excitement about the film's premiere at MAMI.

"It's a very special film. I heard Joram's script in 2016 and I was really moved by it. I had concerns about how to shoot with a three-month-old child but her mother and whole team managed the shooting so well and took proper care of the child. I also lost a lot of weight for my character in Joram...it's the best film," he shared.

Zee Studios has produced the film.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Manoj will also be seen in other projects including 'Bhaiyya Ji'.

As per a statement, 'Bhaiyya Ji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding.

Sharing details about the project, Manoj earlier said, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team."

Apoorv Singh Karki is directing the film.

