Manoj Bajpayee: Feel very proud that Gulmohar is chosen for 3 awards

Mumbai, Aug 16 Acclaimed star Manoj Bajpayee says he feels proud that his film "Gulmohar" has been chosen for three honours including Best Film, Best Screenplay awards and the actor getting a Special Mention at the 70th National Film Awards.

“All I can say is that I am too happy for my director and feel very proud that Gulmohar is chosen for 3 awards ! A film which holds a very special place in my heart,” Manoj told IANS.

“Gulmohar”, which also stars Sharmila Tagore, released in March 2023. It told the story of a family drama revolving around the multi-generation family who is all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. It also marked the return of Tagore on the screens after 13 years as she was last seen in “Break Ke Baad” starring Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Manoj is a recipient of numerous honours including three National Film Awards and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards. He was feted with India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, for his contributions to art in 2019. In 2003, he won the Special Jury National Award for “Pinjar”. He was named for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in 2016 for his work in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s “Aligarh”

The actor was last seen in the action thriller film “Bhaiyaa Ji” directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, with whom he had previously worked in the film "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai".

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners in the National Capital. On October 2024, the winners, including the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony.

The awards were announced by the chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Rahul Rawail; Nila Madhab Panda, chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Gangadhar Mudalair, chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

Rishabh Shetty was named the Best Actor for his performance in the Kannada film "Kantara," while Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh shared the Best Actress award for their work in “Thiruchitrambalam” and “Kutch Express” respectively.

