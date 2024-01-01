Manoj Bajpayee flaunts his toned abs, says, "New Year New Me!"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : Manoj Bajpayee had a great year with several achievements. As the new year began, Bajpayee surprised his fans by revealing his new avatar, which featured his toned abs and chiselled physique.

His admirers were blown away by his physical makeover and showered him with love.

He wrote in the caption, "New Year New Me! Dekho delicious soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1i8QLUITkS/

People from the entertainment industry and fans took no time to react to his post in the comment section.

Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Chuppe Rustom"

Aparshakti Khurana mentioned, "Woah"

One fan commented, "My new year resolution is to loose weight like Manoj did ..."

Another commented, "Mind blowing"

Earlier, on Sunday, he shared a video of his 'Unforgettable Memories' of 2023.

Manoj took to Instagram and wrote, "Grateful for every moment, challenge, and triumph this year has brought, thank you, everyone. Unforgettable Memories #2023. Happy New Year."

In the video, he dropped the glimpses from his recent release 'Joram.'

The clip also included glimpses from Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, where he won Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) for the judicial drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.'

Manoj wore a white jacket that he teamed up with black pants for the award day.

The video also included Manoj's visit to different colleges while he was promoting his films.

The actor gave a sneak peek into the shots of his upcoming projects at the end of the video.

In the upcoming year, Manoj will be seen in a crime series 'Killer Soup.' It stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the Netflix series boasts a stellar cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

'Killer Soup' is all set to stream from OTT platform Netflix from January 11.

He will also be seen in 'Silence 2' alongside actors Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh. In the show, The incomparable Manoj returns to the role of ACP Avinash.

The 'Joram' actor also has 'Bhaiyaaji' in his pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor