Manoj Bajpayee gears up for ‘Bhaiyaaji’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Manoj Bajpayee is all set to start shooting for his much-anticipated film ‘Bhaiyaaji’ on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Lucknow.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj shared a picture with cast and crew of the film.

Manoj Bajpayee and the rest of the cast and crew are rigorously working on their readings, action rehearsals, look tests and getting in character, leaving no stone unturned to deliver a cinematic entertainer.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Ye hai Bhaiyya Ji ki team, jo hai puri tarah se tayaar.”

The team of ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, actor-producer Manoj Bajpayee, director Apoorv Singh Karki, writer Deepak Kingrani and producer Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited reunite to bring another captivating story to life by collaborating with Samiksha & Shael Oswal's SSO Productions and Manoj Bajpaye’s Aurega Studios.

‘Bhaiyaaji’, an upcoming cinematic venture that promises to enthral audiences with its unique storyline and stellar performances, is set to commence its shooting schedule on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 19, in the vibrant city of Lucknow.

It is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding."

Sharing more details about the project, Manoj earlier said, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team."

On collaborating with Manoj after 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', Apoorv said, " With 'Bhaiyaaji,' we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama and showcase the strength & emotions of family bonds. After a hard-hitting subject of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, I wanted to explore a completely different style of cinema and Bhaiyaaji was the apt film."

Details regarding the other actors of the film have not been disclosed yet.

