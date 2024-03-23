Manoj Bajpayee is back with second installment of 'Silence'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to come up with the second installment of 'Silence'.

Helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, 'Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' stars Manoj Bajpayee as ACP Avinash Verma. Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh also feature in the film.

In the first installment, ACP Avinash along with his team solves the enigmatic murder of a woman. As the suspense mounts, viewers are taken on a riveting journey culminating in a startling revelation. Now, with 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout', audiences can expect another intriguing storyline teeming with dark secrets and unforeseen twists, read a statement.

Excited about Silence 2, Manoj in a statement said, "ACP Avinash Verma is back! He is here to restore peace and order. I am excited for the audience to witness how the plot unravels this time. Season 1 was loved by the audience, and I hope that we will meet the expectations of our viewers and provide them with an immersive experience yet again."

Director Aban Bharucha Deohans also shared her excitement about the launch of the sequel.

She said, "I am thrilled to announce the release of 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' an exhilarating project even bigger than its predecessor. Working with Manoj Bajpayee again was an absolute joy, and his dedication to the role brought an added depth to the film. This installment tackles important societal issues while maintaining the thrilling atmosphere that audiences loved in the first film. The success of 'Silence 1' surpassed our expectations, and the overwhelming love and support from fans have been truly humbling. Since we announced the production of 'Silence 2' last year, we've been inundated with messages from eager fans eagerly anticipating the film's release. Finally, the wait is over, and I couldn't be happier to present this new mystery drama. I hope viewers will be captivated by the story and enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life."

'Silence 2' will be out on ZEE5 soon.

