Manoj Bajpayee, Raj & DK share fun glimpse from 'The Family Man 3' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Building excitement among fans, makers of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man 3' treated with a fun glimpse from the sets.

On Friday evening, Raj & DK took to Instagram story and shared a fun glimpse from Family Man 3 sets.

In the first post, Manoj Bajpayee can be seen doing counting and then Sharib Hashmi joins him by adding his fun element to the video.

Manoj's expressions in the second post say it all.

The post of Raj & DK read, "From the sets of Season 3...Cheers to The Family Man!"

In May, the makers officially announced the third season, updating fans that they have commenced the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video shared pictures of Manoj sitting with the makers and wrote, "#TFM3W??? us: shoot begins drop your excitement."

In the series created by Raj and DK, the 55-year-old actor plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. It is produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films banner.

The makers have not announced the release date yet.

'The Family Man: Season 1' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor