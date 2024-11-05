Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon celebrate 25 years of their iconic film 'Shool'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee is celebrating 25 years of his critically acclaimed film 'Shool'.

Released in 1999, Shool is a social drama known for its powerful storyline and intense performances. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film also starred Raveena Tandon in a prominent role.

On Tuesday, Bajpayee took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the film and its enduring impact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

Sharing a series of iconic scenes from Shool, the actor wrote, "25 years of Shool, a journey born out of pure passion, grit, and unwavering faith. Working with the visionary @RGVzoomin was nothing short of inspiring. His belief in me to carry this story on my shoulders meant everything, especially at a time when few would take that chance. Thank you, RGV, for trusting me, guiding us, and creating a film that would resonate across generations."

Raveena Tandon also shared her reflections on the film's anniversary. Posting stills from Shool, she wrote, "Celebrating 25 years of Shool! Grateful to have been part of a film that highlighted important social issues and left a lasting impact. Here's to the incredible journey, the memories, and all who brought this story to life. Thank you for all the love through the years!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Even 25 years after its release, Shool remains a fan favourite. Set in Bihar, the film follows the story of an honest police officer, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee, who stands against a corrupt system.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor