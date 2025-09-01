Manoj Bajpayee reunites with Ram Gopal Varma for horror comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'; Shooting begins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee has reunited with director Ram Gopal Varma after nearly three decades for the horror comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'.

Taking to his X handle, Manoj Bajpayee announced that the shooting of the film began today. He expressed his happiness at reuniting with director Ram Gopal Varma after 'Satya' and called it a "full circle" moment in his life.

"SHOOT BEGINS. From Satya to now. Some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with @RGVzoomIn after nearly three decades for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special," wrote Manoj Bajpayee.

#PoliceStationMeinBhoot SHOOT BEGINS 🎬 From Satya to now… some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with @RGVzoomIn after nearly three decades for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special.@geneliad @VauveEmirates… pic.twitter.com/a6rtwZuor1 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 1, 2025

Manoj Bajpayee previously collaborated with Ram Gopal Varma on the critically acclaimed film 'Satya'.

Apart from Bajpayee, the film also starred JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The movie was released in 1998.

In the film, Manoj donned the role of an honest policeman who fearlessly stood up against the injustice around him.

Manoj Bajpayee is expected to don the role of a cop again in Ram Gopal Varma's directorial. However, in contrast to their previous collaboration, their latest venture is set to be a horror comedy.

Bajpayee will next be seen in the OTT film 'Inspector Zende', alongside Jim Sarbh in the lead role. It will stream on Netflix.

In this movie, too, the actor dons the role of a cop. It wll stream from September 5, 2025.

