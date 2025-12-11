Manoj Bajpayee shares if he is ready to do a Marathi film

Mumbai, Dec 11 National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, has shared if he will accept offers from Marathi cinema.

The actor spoke with the media recently at an event, and shared that while he has essayed many Marathi characters, he is not fully prepared to work in a Marathi film.

He told the media, “I have played Bhiku Mhatre in ‘Satya’. I have played the role of Ramchandra Siras in ‘Aligarh’. He was a Marathi. I have played the role of ‘Bhonsle’, he was also a Marathi. I have played many Marathi roles. I have played the role of Inspector Zende, recently. These are not just Marathi roles. When I am performing, I see which area of Maharashtra these people belong to. Ramchandra Siras was from Nagpur. So, you will get to see his Marathi and his voice in a different way. I have made his entire speech a little poetic”.

He further mentioned, “Where he is saying his dialogues with utmost authenticity, in a very measured way. Because he is a poet. He is a man of literature. So, he understands the meaning or the importance of each and every word. So, he will be different. Inspector Zende is a completely different Marathi because when you see his back story, he comes from a different village. And similarly, Bhiku Mhatre was born and brought up in chawls of Mumbai. So, his Marathi and his accent will be completely different. So, we give that kind of thought before we actually start doing it, start practising it”.

He shared that saying a few dialogues in Marathi for a Hindi film, and working in a feature-length Marathi are 2 completely different things.

He said, “Speaking in Marathi and memorising 4-5 or 10 dialogues is a different thing. To make a film, I really have to understand the language and the nuances of it. If I don't do it, then you guys will start looking for me. That's why I respect the language. For example, Hindi and English. My language is not Hindi or English. I have learnt it. My language is Bhojpuri”.

“I have spoken it with my parents, my siblings and my friends. That's my language. Hindi and English are acquired languages. When I was young, I learnt it. I am still learning it. Similarly, I am learning Marathi. I can't say that I have improved, but I am trying. I learnt Hindi while working. But in Marathi films, once it is printed, either they will dub it, or if they don't, it will cause a huge problem. That's why I don't do it out of fear”, he added.

