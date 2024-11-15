Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Fable' bags Best Film award at film festival in UK

Leeds [UK], November 15 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee's film 'The Fable' is creating waves across the film festivals.

Directed by Raam Reddy and backed by Oscar-winning Sikhya Entertainment, 'The Fable' on Thursday night bagged the Best Film award at the 38th Leeds International Film Festival in the UK, as per the team representing the film.

On his film winning the top honour at the festival, director Raam Reddy said, "Leeds is an incredible festival, not just because of its amazing heartfelt curation but also because it is an Academy Award qualifying festival that screened nearly 250 amazing films this year! I got a chance to present 'The Fable' in person in Leeds for the UK premiere and the audience reaction to the film was so engaging, it was amazing. This recognition of Best Film in such an important international platform makes me feel thankful and fulfilled as a filmmaker. I want to dedicate this award to my amazing team, whose sustained passion and effort over the years have brought The Fable to life!"

Manoj Bajpayee also expressed his happiness.

"I am incredibly honoured to be a part of The Fable and to see it resonate with audiences globally. Working with director Raam Reddy, whose thoughtful storytelling and unique blend of magical realism added such depth to this project, alongside Pratap Reddy, Juhi Agarwal, and later, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, has been a profound experience. My co-stars Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, and Tillotama Shome brought extraordinary talent to this journey. Winning the Best Film award at Leeds is not just a triumph for our film but a proud moment for Indian cinema. I hope The Fable continues to inspire and touch people around the world," he said.

Executive Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said that she is " beyond thrilled that The Fable has won Best Film at the Leeds International Film Festival, a first for Indian cinema."

" This win is a testament to Raam Reddy's vision and Manoj Bajpayee's remarkable performance. We're honoured to see our story resonate with global audiences on such a grand stage. The magic of 'magic realism' has just begun," she added.

The award follows The Fable's recent success, including its world premiere at the Berlinale Film Festival 2024, and the Special Jury Prize at the 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The movie tells the "story of a family living on an orchard estate whose peaceful life is upended by mysterious events." It stars Manoj Bajpayee as Dev, with notable performances by Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome, and Hiral Sidhu.

