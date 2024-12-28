Manoj Bajpayee wraps up filming of ‘The Family Man’

Mumbai, Dec 28 National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee has wrapped up the shooting for the 3rd season of the superhit streaming show ‘The Family Man’.

On Saturday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the shoot.

‘The Family Man’ features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

The series was announced in June 2018, with the filming of the first season beginning simultaneously in Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and was wrapped up within May 2019. Filming for the second season began in November 2019, and was wrapped up in September 2020.

The series also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary. It is produced and directed by Raj & D.K, who also co-wrote the story and screenplay with Suman Kumar, with dialogue penned by Sumit Arora and Kumar. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was hired for the second season of the series as the main antagonist, making her foray into the digital medium with Suparn S. Verma directing a section of the season.

The third season of show preview at the end of season two seems to indicate a link between Covid-19 pandemic: China attacks the North-eastern states of India and they use Covid-19 as a distraction for the attack.

Manoj Bajpayee is the recipient of numerous accolades including four National Film Awards, and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

The actor has delivered several compelling performances in films like ‘Satya’, ‘Kaun’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘Sonchiriya’ and ‘Gulmohar’ in which he shared the screen with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

The film won him his 4th National Award.

