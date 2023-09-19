Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bhaiyya Ji' goes on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Manoj Bajpayee started shooting for his film 'Bhaiyya Ji'.

The film went on floors in Lucknow today.

Sharing the update, Manoj took to Instagram and wrote, "Today marks the first day of my film BHAIYYAJI as both an actor and producer at Aurega Studios (@auregastudiosofficial). I'm working alongside @apoorvsinghkarki01, @vikramkhakhar & #ShabanaRazaBajpayee and the super strong support from @vinod.bhanushali & @kamlesh_bhanushali1 at @bsl_films, as well as @iamsameksha and @itsshaeloswal at @ssoproductions. Filming begins for #BhaiyyaJi. Your blessings mean everything as we embark on this journey.Ganpati Bappa Morya ."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxXx11kPa5W/?img_index=1

As per a statement, 'Bhaiyya Ji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding.

Excited about the project, Manoj earlier said, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team."

Apoorv Singh Karki is directing the film.

On collaborating with Manoj after 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', Apoorv said, " With 'Bhaiyaaji,' we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama and showcase the strength & emotions of family bonds. After a hard-hitting subject of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, I wanted to explore a completely different style of cinema and Bhaiyaaji was the apt film."

More details regarding the film are awaited.

