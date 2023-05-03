Manoj Bajpayee's courtroom drama 'Bandaa' motion poster out, film to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee, on Wednesday, unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming courtroom drama film 'Bandaa'.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj shared the poster which he captioned, "Get ready for the battle between Man vs Godman. Trailer coming out on 8th May. Stay tuned!"

In the film, the actor plays the role of a lawyer in the movie who is obliged to bring the truth in front of the judge no matter hard are the conditions.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Zee5.

Soon after the actor dropped the motion poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Bhaukaal," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Legend Of Bollywood Industry."

"Waiting for this film," a user wrote.

Talking about the film Suparn S Varma earlier said, "Bandaa tells a story of how a common man with honesty and integrity can take on the system when he has truth on his side. It's the story of how when the system works it works so well that justice cannot be denied, and it addresses a very important issue of faith. He also told how the movie will move people and make them think. "

Director Apoorv Singh Karki said, "Bandaa has everything in it - a hard-hitting story, a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Bajpayee & a solid supporting cast."

The movie featuring Manoj is based on a courtroom drama and is inspired by true events. 'Bandaa' is backed by Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma.

Written by Deepak Kingr 'Bandaa' is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurn and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

The release date for the movie is yet to be revealed.

