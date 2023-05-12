Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' to be screened at Sydney Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : Manoj Bajpayee and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub-starrer 'Joram' will be screened at Sydney Film Festival this year.

Sharing the update, Zeeshan took to Instagram and wrote, "Joram is here and ready to take the world by storm at this year's @sydfilmfest! Can't wait for you to witness the amazing journey."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsIbMRypmCp/?hl=en

Helmed by Devashish Makhija, 'Joram' is a survival-thriller about a displaced indigenous man. Made in collaboration with Makhijafilm, an independent production house jointly owned by Devashish himself and curator-producer Anupama Bose. It also features Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande in special appearances.

'Joram' is Devashish's third collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee, and his third film to be screened at IFFR after Ajji (2018) and Bhonsle (2019). The film was also part of FBR section of the Viewing Room at NFDC's Film Bazaar, 2022.

Recounting his experience of playing his role in Joram, Manoj Bajpayee said, "The film Joram is a riveting story of a man torn between his past and present. I loved playing the intricate character, Darsu, whose past and present have a significant contrast. On the outside he looks like an ordinary man that people may not even notice, but in no way is he a common man! A brilliant story with such impactful characters! It's always been a pleasure working with Zee Studios & Devashish Makhija. I always remain very proud of my artistically fulfilling relationship with them."

Syndey Film Festival will run from June 7 to June 18. The festival will celebrate its 70th edition this year, Variety reported.

"The 2023 program will expand on this legacy, promising to ignite stimulating dialogues and present powerful ideas that will broaden audience perspectives," said festival director Nashen Moodley. He noted that over the previous 69 editions the Sydney festival has showcased more than 10,000 films.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor