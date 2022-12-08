Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passes away in Ghaziabad

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi died on Thursday morning after a brief illness at a hospital in Ghaziabad.According to the actor's spokesperson, Geeta Devi was not keeping well for around 20 days and passed away today at 8.30 am at the Max Super Speciality Hospital.

“Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She wasn't keeping well for the past 20 days and was undergoing treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital,” the statement read. Geeta Devi is survived by two other sons and three daughters. Bajpayee's father R.K. Bajpayee passed away last year in October in Delhi.

Manoj Bajpayee has featured in critically-acclaimed films such as Satya, Shool, Pinjar, Gangs Of Wasseypur and Aligarh among many others. The actor is the recipient of 3 National Film Awards for his performances in the 1999 film Satya (for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Award), a special jury National Award for Pinjar (2003)