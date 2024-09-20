Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man 3' shoot kicks off in this stunning location

Mumbai, Sep 20 The cast of the spy action thriller series ‘The Family Man’—Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, and Shreya Dhanwanthary have offered fans an exciting glimpse behind the scenes of the upcoming season, recently being filmed in the picturesque landscapes of Nagaland.

As they share their experiences from the set, anticipation builds for the new season, promising even more thrilling twists and captivating storytelling that fans have come to love.

Senior actor Dalip Tahil, known for his role as Kulkarni in ‘The Family Man’, recently shared a stunning photo on Instagram Stories featuring the lush green mountains of Nagaland, beautifully complemented by a rainbow. He captioned it, “Rainbow in my window, beautiful Nagaland #FamilyMan3.”

Meanwhile, Sharib, who portrays JK Talpade, posted an engaging video showcasing his room complete with a nameplate bearing 'JK,' along with a glimpse of Manoj Bajpayee's room, labeled 'Srikant Tiwari.' He captioned it, “Shooting chalu ache #TFM3.”

Adding to the excitement, Shreya, who plays Zoya, shared a cheerful candid with Sharib, expressing her affection with the caption, “JK & Zoya 4ever!” The trio also captured a fun moment together, captioned, “With our number 1 man,” celebrating their camaraderie on set.

‘The Family Man’ is created by Raj & DK for Prime Video and features Manoj as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, and Sunny Hinduja.

The series is produced and directed by Raj & D.K, who also co-wrote the story and screenplay with Suman Kumar, with dialogue penned by Sumit Arora and Kumar.

South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured in the second season of the series as the main antagonist.

The upcoming season will most likely revolve around COVID-19 pandemic, China attacks the North-eastern states of India, and they use COVID-19 as a distraction for the attack.

It will soon air on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor