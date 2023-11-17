Manoj Bajpyaee's 'Joram' teaser to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : Makers of the thriller drama film 'Joram' starring Manoj Bajpayee and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub on Friday announced the film's teaser release date.

Taking to Instagram, Bajpayee shared a video on his stories which he captioned, "#Joram Teaser out tomorrow."

'Joram' teaser will be out on November 18.

'Joram,' an Indian survival thriller drama, has already created a buzz on both national and international stages, earning acclaim at various film festivals. With its gripping storyline and outstanding cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Rajshri Deshpande, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Smita Tambe in lead roles, the film promises to deliver an emotional experience.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 8.

The film even received a standing ovation at its premiere screening in Mumbai.

The immersive poster release with a motion logo along with the powerful teaser track sets the stage for an emotionally charged rural experience that will captivate audiences.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj expressed his excitement about the film.

"It's a very special film. I heard Joram's script in 2016 and I was really moved by it. I had concerns about how to shoot with a three-month-old child but her mother and whole team managed the shooting so well and took proper care of the child. I also lost a lot of weight for my character in Joram...it's the best film," he shared.

Directed, written, and crafted by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija.

The film is under the cinematic vision of Piyush Puty and the editing mastery of Abhro Banerjee. The soul-stirring music is composed by Mangesh Dhakde.

Meanwhile, Bajpayee will also be seen in the film 'Bhaiyya Ji'.

